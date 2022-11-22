October Aviation Data: Domestic air passenger traffic up 27% YoY and up 10.2% MoM

Representative image

India's domestic air traffic rose 27 percent year -on-year to 114.07 lakh passengers in October, data released by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation on November 22 shows.

Domestic air traffic in October was even higher when compared to September when air passenger stood at 103.55 lakh passengers.

During January-October 2022, domestic airlines carried 988.31 lakh passengers, up from 620.96 lakh during the year-ago period, registering an annual growth of 59 percent, the civil aviation regulator said.

The air traffic, however, was still lower than pre-COVID levels. In October 2019, domestic airlines flew 123.16 lakh passengers.

The market share of India's largest airline IndiGo fell 100 basis points from September to 56.7 percent, with the carrier flying 64.71 lakh passengers in October.

Vistara maintained its number two slot, with a market share of 9.2 percent flying 10.49 lakh passengers during the period. The airline’s market share has fallen for a second straight month from 9.7 percent in August.

GoFirst's market share in October fell to 7.0 percent from 7.9 percent in September and 8.6 percent in August. It carried 8.02 lakh passengers in October. GoFirst fell to the fifth slot in terms of market share in October.

Air India's market share during the month fell to 9.1 percent from 9.2 percent last month as it carried 10.38 lakh passengers in October.

Air Asia India saw its market share rise 170 basis points in October to 7.6 percent from 5.9 percent in September. The airline became the fourth largest domestic carrier in terms of market share in October surpassing GoFirst and SpiceJet.

SpiceJet remained at number five in terms of market share in October. The airline, which has been making news for snags during flights, saw its share remain at 7.3 percent in October. It flew 8.29 lakh passengers in October.

The passenger load factor, or the occupancy rate, of SpiceJet, IndiGo, Vistara, Go First, Air India and AirAsia India stood at 88.1 percent, 82.1 percent, 85.5 percent, 86.7 percent, 82.7 percent, and 84.2 percent, respectively, in October.

Akasa Air, India's newest carrier also saw a slight fall in its passenger load factor, falling to 77.5 percent in October, its third month of operations, from 81.2 percent in September.

The airline carried 1.61 lakh passengers in October, garnering a market share of 1.4 percent.

As many as 396 passenger complaints were received in October, data shows. The number of complaints per 10,000 passengers carried was around 0.35.In October, Air India had the best on-time performance of 90.8 percent at four metro airports—Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Mumbai. Vistara and AirAsia's were the second and third best followed by IndiGo.