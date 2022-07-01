English
    NTPC's 100 MW floating solar project in Telangana becomes fully operational

    "Consequent upon successful commissioning, last part capacity of 20 MW out of 100 MW Ramagundam floating solar PV project at Ramagundam, Telangana is declared on commercial operation with effect from 00:00 hours of 01.07.2022," it said in a BSE filing.

    PTI
    July 01, 2022 / 03:21 PM IST
    1124686113

    NTPC on July 1 said its 100 megawatt (MW)floating solar photovoltaic project in Telangana has become fully operational.

    With this, the standalone installed and commercial capacity of NTPC has become 54,769.20 MW, while group installed and commercial capacity is 69,134.20 MW.

    The company did not provide any financial details of the project.
    PTI
    first published: Jul 1, 2022 03:21 pm
