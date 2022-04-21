English
    NTPC ties up with Delhi Jal Board to convert waste into energy

    In Delhi-NCR alone, Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs) produce up to 800 MT of sludge per day. The disposal of the sludge is a major challenge as it contributes towards environmental pollution.

    PTI
    April 21, 2022 / 02:44 PM IST
    NTPC

    NTPC

     
     
    State-owned NTPC has partnered with Delhi Jal Board to convert sludge produced in latter's sewage treatment plants into energy. In Delhi-NCR alone, Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs) produce up to 800 MT of sludge per day. The disposal of the sludge is a major challenge as it contributes towards environmental pollution.

    "In an endeavour to reduce the carbon footprint, NTPC Ltd, India's largest integrated energy company has come together with Delhi Jal Board (DJB) to utilise the sludge produced in the STPs of DJB," a statement said on Thursday. Torrefied waste sludge was fired into NTPC's unit 4 boiler at Dadri for power generation.

    Firing sludge into the boiler will reduce net CO2 emission as well as water and land pollution. It will pave the way to utilise the waste and convert it to energy in an environmentally friendly manner, the statement said. NTPC is taking various steps to make its energy portfolio greener and plans to have 60 GW capacity through renewable energy sources by 2032.

    The total installed capacity of the company is 68,881.68 MW.



    PTI
    Tags: #Business #Companies #Delhi Jal Board #energy #NTPC
    first published: Apr 21, 2022 02:46 pm
    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.