Last Updated : Sep 25, 2019 07:22 PM IST | Source: PTI

NTPC inks pact to set up hydropower projects of 520 MW in Himachal Pradesh

Seli and Miyar hydroelectric projects are located in Chenab Basin at the state's Lahaul and Spiti district.

PTI
 
 
State-owned power giant NTPC on Wednesday said it has signed a pact with the Himachal Pradesh government to set up two hydropower projects totalling 520 megawatts (MW) in the state. The memorandum of understanding was signed by Himachal Pradesh Principal Secretary (Energy) Prabodh Saxena and NTPC Director (Commercial) A K Gupta in the presence of Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, according to a statement by NTPC.

Seli and Miyar hydroelectric projects are located in Chenab Basin at the state's Lahaul and Spiti district.

While Seli plant (400 MW) is a run-of-the-river project with pondage scheme, Miyar plant (120 MW) is a run-of-the-river project without pondage scheme, on Miyar tributary of Chenab River.

NTPC already has its first hydropower project, Koldam Hydro Power Station, in Himachal Pradesh with an installed capacity of 800 MW. The power station has been commercially operational since July 2015 and provides 28 per cent power to the state.

First Published on Sep 25, 2019 07:20 pm

tags #Business #NTPC

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

