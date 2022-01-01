NPGC declares Rs 100 crore interim dividend for 2021-22

Representative image (Source: Reuters)

State-owned power giant NTPC arm Nabinagar Power Generating Co (NPGC) has declared an interim dividend of Rs 100 crore for 2021-22, according to a statement.

Ramesh Babu V, director (operations) of NTPC and chairman of NPGC, had presented the cheque for the interim dividend to NTPC Chairman and Managing Director Gurdeep Singh on December 31, 2021.

NTPC Director (Finance) AK Gautam, its Director (Human Resources) DK Patel, its Director (Projects) UK Bhattacharya, Company Secretary Nandini Sarkar, and NPGC Company Secretary Manish Kumar were also present on the occasion.