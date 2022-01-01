MARKET NEWS

NPGC declares Rs 100 crore interim dividend for 2021-22

Ramesh Babu V, director (operations) of NTPC and chairman of NPGC, had presented the cheque for the interim dividend to NTPC Chairman and Managing Director Gurdeep Singh on December 31, 2021.

PTI
January 01, 2022 / 07:16 PM IST
Representative image (Source: Reuters)

State-owned power giant NTPC arm Nabinagar Power Generating Co (NPGC) has declared an interim dividend of Rs 100 crore for 2021-22, according to a statement.

"Nabinagar Power Generating Co (NPGC), a wholly-owned subsidiary of NTPC Ltd, declared an interim dividend of Rs 100 crore for the FY 2021-22," the company said in the statement.

NTPC Director (Finance) AK Gautam, its Director (Human Resources) DK Patel, its Director (Projects) UK Bhattacharya, Company Secretary Nandini Sarkar, and NPGC Company Secretary Manish Kumar were also present on the occasion.

 
