App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Pro Masters Virtual: Stress Free Trading using Heikin-Ashi Charts-Series 1 by Vishal Kshatriya at 5:00PM on Friday, 24th July
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jul 22, 2020 04:03 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

NPCI launches auto debit feature on UPI

The feature will enable consumers to pay recurring payments like monthly SIPs, subscription payments, et al

Pratik Bhakta
Representative image
Representative image

The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has launched UPI AutoPay, which will allow recurring payments on Unified Payment Interface (UPI). This is part of UPI 2.0, the updated version of the instant payment system run by NPCI.

Under this product, consumers will be able to set an auto debit facility on their UPI apps for transactions from their connected bank account. For transactions up to Rs 2,000, there will have to authenticate once, post that there is no need to type in their UPI pin repeatedly. But for transactions above Rs 2,000, pin continues to be mandatory.

This move will help smoothen the process of recurring payments like monthly systematic investment plans (SIPs), insurance premium payments, subscription payments and OTT payments. Currently, to enable this feature, consumers either have to give a National Automated Clearing House (NACH) or a physical mandate.

Close

Moneycontrol wrote first about this upcoming launch of UPI AutoPay on May 27.

related news

Interestingly, UPI 2.0, which was launched in August 2018, was supposed to have this feature, but then had given it a miss. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI), sources pointed out, was not keen then to allow recurring payments on UPI. Given that UPI is the current payment mode of choice for consumers and it has scaled up to a billion transactions monthly, the product had received regulatory nod.

NPCI said in a statement that every UPI app will have a separate ‘mandate’ section through which consumers will be able to provide, modify and even revoke a mandate. The mandates can be set daily, weekly, monthly, yearly and so forth.

“The UPI AutoPay offering would provide millions of UPI user’s convenience and safety while making recurring payments. This facility will benefit customers and merchants with an all new recurring payments experience. We hope to achieve new milestones by expanding UPI's presence especially in the person-to-merchant (P2M) payment space,” said Dilip Asbe, CEO, NPCI.

Among the bank rolling out this feature now include Axis Bank, Bank of Baroda, HDFC Bank, Paytm Payments Bank and State Bank of India (SBI).
First Published on Jul 22, 2020 04:03 pm

tags #Business #startups

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.