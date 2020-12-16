NPCI enables offline payments for RuPay Contactless cards

RuPay_Debit Card_Credit card

The National Payments Corporation of India has enabled an offline payments feature on RuPay Contactless cards. In a press note on December 16, the retail payments network says that the feature is a part of the transit payments system and has been enabled for retail payments on a pilot basis.

This feature will provide reloadable wallets within the RuPay card where transactions can be processed even when network connection is absent or weak. Consumers can store money within the wallets for these transactions.

The RuPay NCMC (National Common Mobility Card) offline wallet can be used to make ticket payments in transit including metros, bus tickets, cab fares etc enabling automatic quick cashless payments, thereby, reducing the wait time, traffic congestion and in turn the transit time.

“With the advent of the RuPay contactless (offline) feature, the acceptance infrastructure for RuPay will increase exponentially and will result in the rapid on-boarding for both merchants and consumers in various geographies across the nation. With the recent announcement to increase the transaction limit on contactless payments, customers are set to witness an all new level of security, convenience and safety,” said Nalin Bansal, Head of RuPay & NFS, NPCI.

This move is a part of the broader effort of the Reserve Bank of India to get offline digital payment capabilities to be developed, so that transactions can be processed in low network areas, basement shops and other similar places.