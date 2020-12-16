MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Webinar :'Improve CX with a Robust Business Communication Strategy' at 11:30 AM on Dec 23, 2020 - presented by Knowlarity & Freshworks. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

NPCI enables offline payments for RuPay Contactless cards

NPCI is trying to popularise contactless payments beyond transit use cases among merchants as well. Now, with the limit being extended to Rs 5,000, contactless payments can be used for a wider range of services.

Moneycontrol News
December 16, 2020 / 03:21 PM IST
RuPay_Debit Card_Credit card

RuPay_Debit Card_Credit card

The National Payments Corporation of India has enabled an offline payments feature on RuPay Contactless cards. In a press note on December 16, the retail payments network says that the feature is a part of the transit payments system and has been enabled for retail payments on a pilot basis.

This feature will provide reloadable wallets within the RuPay card where transactions can be processed even when network connection is absent or weak. Consumers can store money within the wallets for these transactions.

The RuPay NCMC (National Common Mobility Card) offline wallet can be used to make ticket payments in transit including metros, bus tickets, cab fares etc enabling automatic quick cashless payments, thereby, reducing the wait time, traffic congestion and in turn the transit time.

“With the advent of the RuPay contactless (offline) feature, the acceptance infrastructure for RuPay will increase exponentially and will result in the rapid on-boarding for both merchants and consumers in various geographies across the nation. With the recent announcement to increase the transaction limit on contactless payments, customers are set to witness an all new level of security, convenience and safety,” said Nalin Bansal, Head of RuPay & NFS, NPCI.

This move is a part of the broader effort of the Reserve Bank of India to get offline digital payment capabilities to be developed, so that transactions can be processed in low network areas, basement shops and other similar places.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Digital Payments
first published: Dec 16, 2020 03:21 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | Serum Institute to submit final Covishield trial data in 10 days; a new COVID-19 variant found in England

Coronavirus Essential | Serum Institute to submit final Covishield trial data in 10 days; a new COVID-19 variant found in England

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.