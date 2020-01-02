App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jan 02, 2020 12:36 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Non-anchor PSBs approach govt for post-merger branding: Report

United Bank of India, which is to be merged with Punjab National Bank and Oriental Bank of Commerce has already written to the Government

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Pedestrians walk past a Punjab National Bank office in Mumbai (Representative Image)
Pedestrians walk past a Punjab National Bank office in Mumbai (Representative Image)

The non-anchor public sector banks (PSBs) have approached the government to work out a new name for the entities once they are merged, the Business Standard reported.

United Bank of India, to be merged with Punjab National Bank (PNB) and Oriental Bank of Commerce (OBC), has already written to the government. Syndicate Bank, to be merged with Canara Bank, is also considering the same, the paper quoted sources as saying.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

Close

In the previous merger of Vijaya Bank and Dena Bank with Bank of Baroda (BoB - anchor), the logos of all three were retained. However, United Bank would prefer branding that would ‘capture the identities of all the three banks’, an official told the paper.

related news

Syndicate Bank employees wanted to retain the bank’s identity, but the management decision is yet awaited, the banks MD and CEO Mrutunjay Mahapatra told the paper. For the Indian Bank and Allahabad Bank merger, the latter suggested retaining its logo so that the ‘brand recall value is not impacted’, a senior official at Allahabad Bank told BS.

As per the PSBs merger plan announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, PNB (anchor), OBC and United Bank of India will merge to become India’s second-largest lender.

Canara Bank (anchor) and Syndicate Bank will merge, Union Bank of India (anchor) will merge with Andhra Bank and Corporation Bank, and Indian Bank (anchor) will merge with Allahabad Bank.

Changes in PSB names require parliamentary approval for gazette notification. This is a long drawn process, and the deadline set for the merger process is April 1.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 2, 2020 12:36 pm

tags #anchor banks #Banks #brand recall #Business #Companies #India #logo #merger #name #PSBs #rename

most popular

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.