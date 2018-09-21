App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Sep 21, 2018 08:35 AM IST | Source: PTI

Nissan recalls 2.4 lakh cars, SUVs due to risk of fire

The recall covers certain 2015 to 2017 Nissan Murano, 2016 and 2017 Nissan Maxima, 2017 through 2018 Nissan Pathfinder and 2017 Infiniti QX60 vehicles.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Nissan recalled nearly 240,000 cars and SUVs worldwide due to a fire risk and is advising people to park the vehicles outdoors in rare cases. An anti-lock brake pump can leak brake fluid onto a circuit board, causing an electrical short and increasing the fire risk, according to the company.

If drivers see the anti-lock brake warning lamp for more than 10 seconds after starting the engine, Nissan urges them not to drive the vehicles and park them outdoors and away from structures or other vehicles.

The recall covers certain 2015 to 2017 Nissan Murano, 2016 and 2017 Nissan Maxima, 2017 through 2018 Nissan Pathfinder and 2017 Infiniti QX60 vehicles.

Nissan estimates 56 per cent of the vehicles have the problem, which has been traced to faulty seals in the pump.

related news

Some Muranos were recalled for the same problem in 2016.

Documents posted Thursday by the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration don't say if there have been any fires. Nissan spokesman Steve Yaeger said Thursday he's checking to see if any fires have occurred. He said there have been no related crashes or injuries.

The company is asking owners to park the vehicles outside if the anti-lock brake light stays on "out of an abundance of caution" Yaeger said in an e-mail. If the light stays on, owners should contact Nissan or Infiniti to have the vehicle towed to a dealer, he said.

Dealers will inspect the pump serial numbers and replace them if necessary starting October 15.

Most of the recalled vehicles are in the US, Canada and Mexico.
First Published on Sep 21, 2018 08:18 am

tags #Auto #Business #Nissan #Technology #World News

most popular

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.