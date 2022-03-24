English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Investen - India's biggest Investors Online Conference. 12 Webinars at Early bird offer of just Rs.50/- per webinar exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Nirmala Sitharaman to introduce Finance Bill in Lok Sabha today

    The bill aims to outlaw publishing of transaction-level information submitted to the customs department by businesses.

    Moneycontrol News
    March 24, 2022 / 10:49 AM IST
    File image of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

    File image of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

    Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to introduce the Finance Bill, 2022 in Lok Sabha on March 24 which proposes two important adjustments to direct taxes as part of a rate rationalisation plan for associations of persons and dividends received by firms.

    The proposed bill also aims to outlaw publishing of transaction-level information submitted to the customs department by businesses, to prevent such information from being utilised by international entities and hostile countries to the detriment of Indian firms.

    Sitharaman will also reply to discussions on Appropriation Bill, 2022 and Finance Bill, 2022.

    The Appropriation Bill seeks to authorise payment and appropriation of certain sums from and out of the Consolidated Fund of India for the services of the financial year 2022-23. The Finance Bill gives effect to financial proposals of the central government for the financial year 2022-23.

    The Lok Sabha is also slated to take up discussions and voting on demands for grants for the ministry of commerce and industry, ministry of ports, shipping and waterways, and ministry of fisheries, animal husbandry and dairying for 2022-23.

    Close
    The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has asked all its Lok Sabha members to be present in the House today.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Appropriation Bill 2022 #Budget 2022 #Finance Bill #Finance Bill 022 #Nirmala Sitharaman
    first published: Mar 24, 2022 10:49 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.