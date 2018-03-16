App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Mar 16, 2018 09:03 AM IST

Nifty likely to open gap down by 41 points: Dynamic Levels

Nifty Future is opening gap down by 41 points against yesterday’s close 10,366 as indicated by SGX Nifty which is currently trading at 10,325, says Dynamic Levels.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Dynamic Levels' Market Outlook:

Federal Reserve will announce its monetary policy on March 21, 2018, as three month treasury is currently trading at 1.76 which is confirming a rate hike by 25 basis points.

The Indian benchmark Index Nifty yesterday closed at 10,360 after making high of 10,420, the Index made low of 10346.

BankNifty closed at 24792 after making high of 24940, the Index made a low of 24732.

The small cap Index is trading above six days high of 8203 and yesterday closed at 8223; if Index continues its rally then next target will be 8350 which is a week 1 high of the smallcap Index.

Nifty Future is opening gap down by 41 points against yesterday’s close 10,366 as indicated by SGX Nifty which is currently trading at 10,325.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Brokerage Recos - Fundamental

most popular

BJP has lost simple majority in Lok Sabha, claims Congress after bypoll results

BJP has lost simple majority in Lok Sabha, claims Congress after bypoll results

‘Beginning of the end has started,’ says Mamata Banerjee as BJP loses in UP, Bihar by-polls

‘Beginning of the end has started,’ says Mamata Banerjee as BJP loses in UP, Bihar by-polls

Uttar Pradesh Bypoll Results highlights: BJP loses Gorakhpur, Phulpur Lok Sabha seats to SP

Uttar Pradesh Bypoll Results highlights: BJP loses Gorakhpur, Phulpur Lok Sabha seats to SP

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC