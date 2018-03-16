Nifty likely to open gap down by 41 points: Dynamic Levels

Dynamic Levels' Market Outlook:

Federal Reserve will announce its monetary policy on March 21, 2018, as three month treasury is currently trading at 1.76 which is confirming a rate hike by 25 basis points.

The Indian benchmark Index Nifty yesterday closed at 10,360 after making high of 10,420, the Index made low of 10346.

BankNifty closed at 24792 after making high of 24940, the Index made a low of 24732.

The small cap Index is trading above six days high of 8203 and yesterday closed at 8223; if Index continues its rally then next target will be 8350 which is a week 1 high of the smallcap Index.

Nifty Future is opening gap down by 41 points against yesterday’s close 10,366 as indicated by SGX Nifty which is currently trading at 10,325.

