NHPC CMD Balraj Joshi retires, Ratish Kumar gets additional charge

The power ministry has entrusted the additional charge of the post of NHPC's CMD to Kumar with effect from January 1 till March 31, or till the date of appointment of a regular incumbent to the post, whichever event occurs first, NHPC in a regulatory filing.
State-owned hydropower giant NHPC said its Director (Projects) Ratish Kumar has been given additional charge as the company's chairman and managing director.
The appointment was made as its CMD Balraj Joshi has retired on Tuesday.
"Balraj Joshi ceased to be chairman and managing director of the company with effect from afternoon of December 21, 2019, upon attaining the age of superannuation," it added.
First Published on Jan 1, 2019 09:08 am