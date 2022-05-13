English
    NHPC awards contracts for 1,000-MW solar project

    NHPC Ltd has awarded EPC contracts for development of grid connected solar PV project (1,000 MW capacity) and transmission line for power evacuation to ISTS sub-station along with comprehensive operations and maintenance for 5 years under Tranche-III of CPSU Scheme Phase-11, it said.

    PTI
    May 13, 2022 / 09:42 AM IST
    Solar panels mounted on pontoons on lakes or at sea have been installed in range of places from California to polluted industrial ponds in China, in the fight to cut CO2 emissions. (Image: Reuters)

    Solar panels mounted on pontoons on lakes or at sea have been installed in range of places from California to polluted industrial ponds in China, in the fight to cut CO2 emissions. (Image: Reuters)

     
     
    State-run NHPC has awarded engineering procurement and construction (EPC) contracts worth Rs 6,604.42 crore to Adani Infra, Tata Power Solar Systems and SSEL-ASR JV for a 1,000 MW solar project and transmission line. The completion period is 18 months, as per a BSE filing.

    NHPC Ltd has awarded EPC contracts for development of grid connected solar PV project (1,000 MW capacity) and transmission line for power evacuation to ISTS sub-station along with comprehensive operations and maintenance for 5 years under Tranche-III of CPSU Scheme Phase-11, it said.

    Letters of Award have been issued with cumulative contract price of Rs 6,604.42 crore, it added.

    Adani Infra (India) Limited got an order for 600 MW capacity with total contract price of Rs 4,295.64 crore in the state of Gujarat.

    Tata Power Solar Systems Ltd bagged an order for 300 MW capacity with total contract price of Rs 1,731.57 crore in the state of Rajasthan.

    SSEL-ASR JV got an order for 100 MW capacity with total contract price of Rs 577.21 crore in the state of Andhra Pradesh, it said.



    Tags: #Business #Companies #NHPC #solar project
    first published: May 13, 2022 09:45 am
