business Newsmaker | Competition Law 2.0: Impact On Deals, India Inc & CCI Join Ashwin Mohan of Moneycontrol at 1:30 pm in conversation with Nisha Kaur Uberoi, National Head (Competition Law), Trilegal and Ram Kumar Poornachandran, Partner, AZB & Partners as they discuss the impact of various key amendments introduced in parliament via a bill which will revamp the existing Competition Law ( Competition Act, 2002) and hence the rules of the game for both corporates and the regulator.