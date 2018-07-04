App
Jul 04, 2018 10:30 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

News highlights: Won't return to India till I feel safe from 'unfair prosecution', says Zakir Naik

This blog will keep track of key global and local developments impacting business and markets through the day. Important local and global political developments will also find resonance here.

highlights

  • Jul 04, 10:31 PM (IST)

    That's all for today, readers. Thanks for staying on with our coverage of the day's action. Your enthusiasm encourages us to better our coverage every day. Do come back tomorrow for more news, views and insights.

  • Jul 04, 08:36 PM (IST)

    Won't return to India till I feel safe from 'unfair prosecution', says Zakir Naik​

    Zakir Naik, the controversial Islamic preacher who has been living abroad to evade arrest in various cases in India, on Wednesday said he would not return home
    till he felt "safe from unfair prosecution". 

    Naik issued an audio statement amid reports that he was being deported to India from Malaysia. "The news of my coming to India is baseless and totally false. I have no plan to come to India till I feel safe from unfair prosecution," he said in the statement in English. (PTI)

  • Jul 04, 06:37 PM (IST)

    SC order on Delhi a 'thumping victory' for democracy: Chidambaram

    Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Wednesday hailed the Supreme Court judgment on the power tussle between the LG and the Delhi government, saying it was a "thumping victory" for democracy.

    In a series of tweets, Chidambaram, who represented the Delhi government as counsel in the court, asked why Delhi Lieutenant Governor (LG) Anil Baijal allowed himself to be misdirected in law by his political masters.

  • Jul 04, 05:08 PM (IST)

    ICICI Bank aims to grow home loan book to Rs 2 trillion by FY20

    ICICI Bank today said its mortgage loan portfolio crossed the Rs 1.5-trillion milestone, making it the largest private player in the segment, and the lender
    is targeting to grow it to Rs 2 trillion by FY20. At Rs 1.5 trillion, the mortgage loan-book is half of the bank's overall retail loan portfolio of around Rs 3
    trillion, the bank said. (PTI)

  • Jul 04, 03:31 PM (IST)

    BREAKING NEWS: The Supreme Court has directed the Jaypee group to  refund at least Rs 650 crore of the principal amount to homebuyers.

  • Jul 04, 03:30 PM (IST)

    SEBI issues show cause notice to NSE for co-location case 
    The Securities and Exchange board of India has issued a show cause notice to the NSE under SCRA act and FUTP in relation to the NSE co-location case.
    The exchange regulatror has also issued noticed to former MD and CEO Chitra Ramakrishna as well as former vice chairman Ravi Narain.. SEBI has issued show cause notices to brokers as well. 

  • Jul 04, 03:05 PM (IST)

    SEBI issues show cause notice to NSE in co-location case 
    The Securities and Exchange board of India has issued a show cause notice to the NSE under SCRA act and FUTP in relation to the NSE co-location case.
    The exchange regulatror has also issued noticed to former MD and CEO Chitra Ramakrishna as well as former vice chairman Ravi Narain.. SEBI has issued show cause notices to brokers as well. 

  • Jul 04, 02:58 PM (IST)

    MEA pursuing Zakir Naik extradition through diplomacy: Media reports
    The Ministry of External Affairs earlier made a formal request to extradite Zakir Naik through diplomatic channels earlier this year, according to sources who spoke to ANI.Official confirmation is yet to be provided from Malaysian authorities.

  • Jul 04, 02:01 PM (IST)

    Rahul Gandhi appoints Dinesh Gundurao as Karnataka Congress Committee President 
    Congress President Rahul Gandhi has appointed Dinesh Gundurao as the President of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee, according to an ANI tweet

  • Jul 04, 01:53 PM (IST)
  • Jul 04, 01:38 PM (IST)

    BREAKING NEWS- Eight are suspected to have been killed in a major fire incident at a crackers factory in Warangal, Telangana, according to a CNN News 18 tweet.

  • Jul 04, 01:29 PM (IST)

    Delhi HC bans felling of trees till further notice
    The Delhi High Court has banned the felling of trees in Delhi till further orders. The order also stated that no permissions are to be granted in the future as well. The Court also said that East Kidwai Nagar will be demolished if need be, as the area does not consider the density and impact on neighbouring hospitals too.

  • Jul 04, 01:03 PM (IST)
  • Jul 04, 12:50 PM (IST)

    Cabinet approves proposal to raise minimum support price for kharif crops
    The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs has hiked the minimum support price on paddy by around Rs 250 per quintal. MSP of Sesame likely to be increased to Rs 6,249 from Rs 5,300 per quintal. The msp of Jowar is likely to be increased to Rs 2,430, up Rs 1,700-1,725 per quintal. The MPS of ragi is likely to be increased to Rs 2,897 , up from Rs 1,900 per quintal. The MSP of cotton medium staple is likely to be raised to Rs 5,150, up from Rs 4,020 per quintal.
     

  • Jul 04, 12:31 PM (IST)

  • Jul 04, 07:58 AM (IST)

     SC to delivers verdict on Delhi administrative tussle today
    The Supreme Court is expected to deliver its verdict on the Delhi government and its administrative tussle with the Central government today. The Aam Aadmi Party earlier filed a plea challenging the Delhi High Court's ruling that the Lieutenant Governor is the administrative head of the National Captial. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. along with Manish Sisodia and others, undertook a sit-in strike at Raj Niwas, the office-cum-residence of the Delhi Lieutenant Governor on the matter.

  • Jul 04, 07:43 AM (IST)

    This blog will keep track of key global and local developments impacting business and markets through the day. Important local and global political developments will also find resonance here.

