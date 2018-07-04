News highlights: Won't return to India till I feel safe from 'unfair prosecution', says Zakir Naik

Won't return to India till I feel safe from 'unfair prosecution', says Zakir Naik​

Zakir Naik, the controversial Islamic preacher who has been living abroad to evade arrest in various cases in India, on Wednesday said he would not return home

till he felt "safe from unfair prosecution".

Naik issued an audio statement amid reports that he was being deported to India from Malaysia. "The news of my coming to India is baseless and totally false. I have no plan to come to India till I feel safe from unfair prosecution," he said in the statement in English. (PTI)