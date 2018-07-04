News highlights: Won't return to India till I feel safe from 'unfair prosecution', says Zakir Naik

Live now
Jul 04, 2018 10:30 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.
highlights
ICICI Bank aims to grow home loan book to Rs 2 trillion by FY20
BREAKING NEWS: The Supreme Court has directed the Jaypee group to refund at least Rs 650 crore of the principal amount to homebuyers.
SEBI issues show cause notice to NSE for co-location case
SEBI issues show cause notice to NSE in co-location case
MEA pursuing Zakir Naik extradition through diplomacy: Media reports
Rahul Gandhi appoints Dinesh as Gundurao Karnataka Congress Committee President
BREAKING NEWS- Eight are suspected to have been killed in a major fire incident at a crackers factory in Warangal, Telangana, according to a CNN News 18 tweet.
Delhi HC bans felling of trees till further notice
Sonali Bendre diagnosed with high-grade cancer
Cabinet approves proposal to raise minimum support price for kharif crops
SC to deliver verdict on Delhi administrative tussle today
That's all for today, readers. Thanks for staying on with our coverage of the day's action. Your enthusiasm encourages us to better our coverage every day. Do come back tomorrow for more news, views and insights.
Won't return to India till I feel safe from 'unfair prosecution', says Zakir Naik
Zakir Naik, the controversial Islamic preacher who has been living abroad to evade arrest in various cases in India, on Wednesday said he would not return home
till he felt "safe from unfair prosecution".
Naik issued an audio statement amid reports that he was being deported to India from Malaysia. "The news of my coming to India is baseless and totally false. I have no plan to come to India till I feel safe from unfair prosecution," he said in the statement in English. (PTI)
SC order on Delhi a 'thumping victory' for democracy: Chidambaram
Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Wednesday hailed the Supreme Court judgment on the power tussle between the LG and the Delhi government, saying it was a "thumping victory" for democracy.
In a series of tweets, Chidambaram, who represented the Delhi government as counsel in the court, asked why Delhi Lieutenant Governor (LG) Anil Baijal allowed himself to be misdirected in law by his political masters.
ICICI Bank aims to grow home loan book to Rs 2 trillion by FY20
ICICI Bank today said its mortgage loan portfolio crossed the Rs 1.5-trillion milestone, making it the largest private player in the segment, and the lender
is targeting to grow it to Rs 2 trillion by FY20. At Rs 1.5 trillion, the mortgage loan-book is half of the bank's overall retail loan portfolio of around Rs 3
trillion, the bank said. (PTI)
BREAKING NEWS: The Supreme Court has directed the Jaypee group to refund at least Rs 650 crore of the principal amount to homebuyers.
SEBI issues show cause notice to NSE for co-location case
The Securities and Exchange board of India has issued a show cause notice to the NSE under SCRA act and FUTP in relation to the NSE co-location case.
The exchange regulatror has also issued noticed to former MD and CEO Chitra Ramakrishna as well as former vice chairman Ravi Narain.. SEBI has issued show cause notices to brokers as well.
SEBI issues show cause notice to NSE in co-location case
The Securities and Exchange board of India has issued a show cause notice to the NSE under SCRA act and FUTP in relation to the NSE co-location case.
The exchange regulatror has also issued noticed to former MD and CEO Chitra Ramakrishna as well as former vice chairman Ravi Narain.. SEBI has issued show cause notices to brokers as well.
MEA pursuing Zakir Naik extradition through diplomacy: Media reports
The Ministry of External Affairs earlier made a formal request to extradite Zakir Naik through diplomatic channels earlier this year, according to sources who spoke to ANI.Official confirmation is yet to be provided from Malaysian authorities.
Rahul Gandhi appoints Dinesh Gundurao as Karnataka Congress Committee President
Congress President Rahul Gandhi has appointed Dinesh Gundurao as the President of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee, according to an ANI tweet
BREAKING NEWS- Eight are suspected to have been killed in a major fire incident at a crackers factory in Warangal, Telangana, according to a CNN News 18 tweet.
Delhi HC bans felling of trees till further notice
The Delhi High Court has banned the felling of trees in Delhi till further orders. The order also stated that no permissions are to be granted in the future as well. The Court also said that East Kidwai Nagar will be demolished if need be, as the area does not consider the density and impact on neighbouring hospitals too.
Cabinet approves proposal to raise minimum support price for kharif crops
The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs has hiked the minimum support price on paddy by around Rs 250 per quintal. MSP of Sesame likely to be increased to Rs 6,249 from Rs 5,300 per quintal. The msp of Jowar is likely to be increased to Rs 2,430, up Rs 1,700-1,725 per quintal. The MPS of ragi is likely to be increased to Rs 2,897 , up from Rs 1,900 per quintal. The MSP of cotton medium staple is likely to be raised to Rs 5,150, up from Rs 4,020 per quintal.
SC to delivers verdict on Delhi administrative tussle today
The Supreme Court is expected to deliver its verdict on the Delhi government and its administrative tussle with the Central government today. The Aam Aadmi Party earlier filed a plea challenging the Delhi High Court's ruling that the Lieutenant Governor is the administrative head of the National Captial. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. along with Manish Sisodia and others, undertook a sit-in strike at Raj Niwas, the office-cum-residence of the Delhi Lieutenant Governor on the matter.
This blog will keep track of key global and local developments impacting business and markets through the day. Important local and global political developments will also find resonance here.