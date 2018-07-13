New book on Google: Sergey Brin's 'playboy' behaviour was a sexual harassment claim waiting to happen

A new book about early campus culture in Google says that the conduct of one of its co-founder Sergey Brin was a sexual harassment claim waiting to happen.

One of the early employees at Google, quoted in the book "Valley of Genius: The Uncensored History of Silicon Valley," alleges Brin used to be a "playboy" among female employees.

Charlie Ayers, a former executive chef for the company, said, “Sergey’s the Google playboy. He was known for getting his fingers caught in the cookie jar with employees that worked for the company in the masseuse room. He got around.”

“Remember, we’re a bunch of twentysomethings except for me—ancient at 35, so there’s some hormones and they’re raging,” another employee said.

The book claims that when HR encountered Brin, his response was, “Why not? They’re my employees.”

“Oh my God: this is a sexual harassment claim waiting to happen! That was my concern,” the second employee adds.

An excerpt from the book was published in the Vanity Fair magazine.