    Netlink Digital Solutions ties up with Xebia

    PTI
    December 10, 2022 / 03:52 PM IST
    Netlink Digital Solutions Group, part of the US-based Netlink Software Group, has inked a pact with information technology consultancy and software development company Xebia for setting up its office in the city, the company said on Saturday.

    Netlink Digital Solutions Group is a provider of low code digital transformation services primarily for the OutSystems platform.

    Following the partnership, Xebia would set up its office at the Maarg Swarnabhumi special economic zone in Tamil Nadu for its southern operations, a company statement said her.

    "…the partnership will significantly expand its portfolio and speed up its growth by further strengthening its capability to serve the customers in India," the company said.
