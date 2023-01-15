Nepal Plane Crash Live Updates: At least 68 bodies recovered from aircraft carrying 72; search operation halted for the day

Nepal plane crash: Eyewitnesses recall the horrific accident
"We heard a loud sound and came rushing to the spot (where the plane crash happened). There we could spot a few injured people and dead bodies in the debris," said an an eye-witness Deepak Sahi.
"We were in our houses when we heard a loud sound and saw a huge cloud of smoke (at the spot where a plane crashed). We rushed to the spot with our friends and made efforts to save the injured people," another eye-witness of the incident Mahmood Khan shared.