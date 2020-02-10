NDTV Q3 net profit up 55% to Rs 11.25 cr

Media firm New Delhi Television Ltd (NDTV) on Monday reported a 54.95 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 11.25 crore for the third quarter ended December.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 7.26 crore in the October-December quarter a year ago, NDTV said in a BSE filing.

However, its total income fell 7.78 per cent to Rs 98.29 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 106.59 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.

Total expenses declined 10.52 per cent to Rs 85.03 crore as compared with Rs 95.03 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Shares of New Delhi Television Ltd on Monday closed 0.18 per cent lower at Rs 28.05 on the BSE.