you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Feb 10, 2020 10:40 PM IST | Source: PTI

NDTV Q3 net profit up 55% to Rs 11.25 cr

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 7.26 crore in the October-December quarter a year ago, NDTV said in a BSE filing.

PTI
 
 
Media firm New Delhi Television Ltd (NDTV) on Monday reported a 54.95 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 11.25 crore for the third quarter ended December.

However, its total income fell 7.78 per cent to Rs 98.29 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 106.59 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.

Total expenses declined 10.52 per cent to Rs 85.03 crore as compared with Rs 95.03 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Shares of New Delhi Television Ltd on Monday closed 0.18 per cent lower at Rs 28.05 on the BSE.

Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 10, 2020 10:38 pm

