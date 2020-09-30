Rs 12,441-crore loans for infrastructure projects released so far this year: NCRPB

The National Capital Region Planning Board (NCRPB) has released loans worth Rs 12,441 crore for infrastructure projects till September 2020, the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) said in a statement on September 30.

The board has also provided financial assistance to 360 infrastructure development projects so far with an estimated cost of Rs 31,464 crore, out of which Rs 15,105 crore has been sanctioned as loans.

Six projects worth Rs 389 crore were sanctioned at the 59th PSMG-I meeting of the NCRPB.

"During a meeting held on September 28, six projects were sanctioned with an estimated cost of Rs 389.22 crore...," the statement said.

The six projects include four transport sector projects having an estimated cost of Rs 149.31 crore with PWD (B&R), Haryana; a power project having an estimated cost of Rs 31.58 crore of RRVPN, Rajasthan; and a river rejuvenation project with an estimated cost of Rs 208.33 crore of the Patiala Development Authority (PDA), the ministry said in the statement.

The National Capital Region Planning Board (NCRPB) is a statutory body under the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, constituted through an Act of Parliament in 1985.

It has the mandate to prepare a Regional Plan for the development of the National Capital Region and for coordinating and monitoring the implementation of such Plan and for evolving harmonised policies for control of land uses and development of infrastructure in the region so as to avoid any haphazard development of the region.

The NCRPB borrows from the market and avails loans from multilateral and bilateral agencies.

It extends loan assistance to NCR participating states and their parastatal agencies on very cheap interest rates for harmonised infrastructure development.