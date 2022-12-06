English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    NCPCR asks NGOs to refrain from showing 'vulnerable children in deplorable condition' in adverts

    The child rights panel said, "The commission in the said regard observes that such activities are a violation of child rights, which is in contravention of provisions of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015..."

    PTI
    December 06, 2022 / 09:26 PM IST
    (Representative Image: AFP)

    (Representative Image: AFP)

    The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights has asked NGOs to refrain from showing "vulnerable children in deplorable condition" in their advertisements to raise funds.

    In a notice to NGOs, the apex child rights body said a Member of Parliament had raised concern with the commission that various non-government organisations -- domestic and international -- were raising funds through advertisements on print media, news channels, websites and social media while showing "vulnerable minor children in deplorable condition".

    The child rights panel said, "The commission in the said regard observes that such activities are a violation of child rights, which is in contravention of provisions of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015..."

    "...therefore the commission recommends your good offices to refrain from practising any such activities that involves using of pictures, videos or any such material that showcases vulnerable children in deplorable condition in order to raise funding."
    PTI
    Tags: #adverts #child rights #NCPCR #NGO
    first published: Dec 6, 2022 09:26 pm