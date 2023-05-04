NCLT reserves order in Go First’s plea seeking interim moratorium

Go First aircraft

The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on May 4 reserved the order in Cash-strapped budget airline Go First's plea seeking interim moratorium under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC).

"We are reserving the order," the NCLT division bench of Justice Ramalingam Sudhakar, President and technical member LN Gupta, said.

Go Airlines has pled that an Insolvency Resolution Professional (IRP) should be appointed for the turnaround of the airline.

The airlines further sought a direction from the NCLT that an ad-interim relief be provided in the form of interim moratorium if NCLT doesn’t admit plea today.

Earlier today, Go First argued that it sees a big scope for revival and that a moratorium was needed as its only assets were the aircraft.

Go Airlines, founded by billionaire Nusli Wadia, filed for bankruptcy on May 2 with the low-cost carrier blaming US engine-maker Pratt & Whitney for grounding half of its fleet.

Rechristened Go First last May, the airline that started flying in 2005, becomes the first Wadia Group entity to declare bankruptcy in its 287-year history and the third major airline to collapse since 2012 after Kingfisher and Jet.

Meanwhile, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has examined the response of Go First and has issued an order to the carrier to process their refunds to passengers.

In a statement, DGCA said that Go First has intimated that they have suspended sale of their flights till May 15, 2023 and are working to refund or reschedule for future dates, the passengers already booked to fly with them.