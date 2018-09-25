NCLT clears way for liquidation of Moser Baer India

In a regulatory filing, Moser Baer said the decision has come on a plea filed by its lender Alchemist Asset Reconstruction Company Ltd.
The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has allowed insolvency proceedings against debt-ridden Moser Baer India, a manufacturer of CDs and DVDs.
In a regulatory filing, Moser Baer said the decision has come on a plea filed by its lender Alchemist Asset Reconstruction Company Ltd. The NCLT in its September 20 order has allowed liquidation of the company due to non-receipt of any resolution plan.
It has also appointed an Interim Resolution Professional (IRP), it said. The average liquidation value comes to Rs 337.45 crore.