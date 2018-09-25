App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Sep 25, 2018 08:21 AM IST | Source: PTI

NCLT clears way for liquidation of Moser Baer India

In a regulatory filing, Moser Baer said the decision has come on a plea filed by its lender Alchemist Asset Reconstruction Company Ltd.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has allowed insolvency proceedings against debt-ridden Moser Baer India, a manufacturer of CDs and DVDs.

In a regulatory filing, Moser Baer said the decision has come on a plea filed by its lender Alchemist Asset Reconstruction Company Ltd. The NCLT in its September 20 order has allowed liquidation of the company due to non-receipt of any resolution plan.

It has also appointed an Interim Resolution Professional (IRP), it said. The average liquidation value comes to Rs 337.45 crore.

The total financial debts due to financial creditors as on the corporate insolvency commencement date has been stated as Rs 4,356.12 crore, it added.
First Published on Sep 25, 2018 08:18 am

tags #Business #Moser Baer (India)

most popular

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.