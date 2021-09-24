MARKET NEWS

English
NBCC bags Rs 968 crore contract for social housing units in Maldives

The 3BHK and 2BHK units are to be constructed in 900 days

Moneycontrol News

The government’s construction arm NBCC has secured a Rs 968 crore contract, its biggest order in the overseas market, for the construction of 2,000 social housing in Maldives, NBCC said in a statement on September 24.

With the signing of loan agreement between Fahi Dhiriulhun Corporation Limited (FDC) and Exim Bank of India on September 23, 2021, NBCC has been entrusted with the task of constructing 2000 Social Housing Units in Hulhumalé under Buyer’s Credit, it said.

This prestigious project is the biggest ever overseas work secured by NBCC, it said.

The 2000 social housing units will comprise 1400 housing units of 3-BHK and 600 units of 2-BHK flats which is to be built at a total project cost of $130 million (Rs 968 crore) in 900 days.

The project sprawls over 7.2 acres of land area across seven plots, the statement said.
Tags: #contract #Housing #Maldives #NBCC #Real Estate
first published: Sep 24, 2021 08:48 pm

