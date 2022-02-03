MARKET NEWS

    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Navin Fluorine: How good is the investment case with rising competition?

    Navin Fluorine has proven credentials in the multi-step chemistry of fluorochemicals, which is getting stronger with R&D focus

    Anubhav Sahu
    February 03, 2022 / 10:20 AM IST
    Navin Fluorine: How good is the investment case with rising competition?

    PRO Only Highlights
     Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
     Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
     Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

    Navin Fluorine (CMP: Rs 4,228; Market Cap: Rs 20,940 crore) has posted another round of strong quarterly results. This time, the performance was led by its legacy businesses. The prime driver was the inorganic fluoride segment. The company’s robust performance also underlines the recovery in the domestic economy. However, what concerns investors is the foray of new players into the fluorochemicals space, implying increasing competition. We take a closer look at the investment thesis in this regard. Q3FY22 update: Led by...

