App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMutual Funds
Last Updated : Apr 17, 2019 04:35 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Understanding absolute, trailing & rolling returns to measure MF performance

Absolute, trailing and rolling returns are three ways to evaluate a fund's performance. Read on to find out which return you should look at before investing in mutual funds to make the most out of your investment

Suyash Maheshwari @Suyashm9
Whatsapp

As investors, most of us give high priority to historical returns when it comes to mutual funds investing. But did you know that there is more than one way in which you can measure returns?

Absolute, trailing and rolling returns are the three ways by which you can evaluate a fund's performance. Read on to find out which return you should look at before investing in mutual funds to make the most out of your investment?

Absolute returns

This is the return that a fund achieves over a certain period of time. Under this method, an investor measures the percentage of appreciation or depreciation that a mutual fund achieves over a given period of time. It is the simplest return metric that is used to quantify how much profit or loss one has made from an investment.

related news

For example, you invested in 100 units of fund X for NAV (Net Asset Value) Rs 10 and sold them after five years at NAV Rs 30. In this case, your absolute return would be 200 percent.

Why absolute returns are not the best parameter for investment | Absolute return does not provide a clear picture for mutual fund investment as it does not take into account the time period of investment and its compounding effect.

Furthermore, absolute numbers are generally high, which can give a false impression of mutual fund's worth compared to other assets. For example, a gain of Rs 60 lakh with an absolute return of 240 percent may seem impressive, but when we measure the same return in terms of compound annual growth rate (CAGR), it equates to a modest 8.17 percent.

Trailing returns

These returns measure performance of a mutual fund for the past specific periods, such as one-year, three-year, five-year, 10-year or inception-to-date basis. In simple words, trailing returns is calculation of point-to-point returns and then annualising them.

This measure provides a more transparent picture compared to absolute returns as a mutual fund might have performed exceptionally well over a 10-year period, but might have had sedated growth in the last 2-3 years.

For example, let's say a fund started with a value of Rs 10 on January 1, 2010, ended with NAV of Rs 20 on January 1, 2014.

Then year-on-year return will be 18.92 percent [End Value/Start Value)^(1/Years)-1] compounding return till January 1, 2014.

This means that from January 1, 2010, to January 1, 2014, your investment has grown to Rs 11.89, result of [10+(10*18.92 percent)].

Next year i.e on January 1, 2012, return might be Rs 11.89 + 18.92 percent of 11.89 = Rs.14.14 and so on.

Why trailing returns are not the best parameter for investment | As the market fluctuates between highs and lows, the final trailing return can vary widely from one point to another.

The fund's performance near the end of the period and market trajectory may have undue influence on the entire trailing return. Also, a significant correction or fall in recent performance may make returns across all trailing periods appear healthy or weak.

This can give investors a distorted picture of the fund's performance and may provide an artificially superior or inferior profile.

Rolling returns

These returns, also referred to as rolling period returns or rolling time periods, average out a series of returns over overlapping periods. It measures returns on mutual funds at different points of time, thereby eliminating any bias associated with returns observed at a particular point of time.

For instance, take a five-year rolling series starting April 1, 2005, for 15 years. Hence, returns would be calculated from April 1, 2005, to March 31, 2010; April 1, 2010 to March 31, 2015, and so on.

Through rolling returns, you can use several blocks of 3, 5 or 10-year periods at various intervals and see how a mutual fund performed over that period.

With rolling returns, one can look at various cycles to know the highest return, the lowest return and the average return of a fund for a specified period. These estimates allow investors to manage their expectations from the fund.

While rolling returns work on a probability basis, there is no bias towards any time period.

For example, if you bought a fund one year ago for Rs 100 and sold it today for Rs 110, your trailing return would be 10 percent. However, if the value of the fund drops to Rs 108 the following day, the trailing return would no longer be accurate for a one-year period.

Rolling return would take this fluctuation into account as it will consider returns between, let's say, January 1 to February 1, January 2 to February 2, January 3 to February 3 and take the average of these returns, thereby giving a more accurate result.

Limitations of rolling returns | Rolling returns is a complex concept and there is no clear-cut formula to derive it.
Not sure which mutual funds to buy? Download moneycontrol transact app to get personalised investment recommendations.
First Published on Apr 17, 2019 04:35 pm

tags #Business #markets #Mutual Funds

most popular

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

More From

Kalank Movie Review: Watch it only if you are a Varun Dhawan and Alia ...

Exclusive: Ayushmann Khurrana's Bala to feature Bhumi Pednekar and thi ...

Exclusive: Atif Aslam’s song removed from Ajay Devgn's film De De P ...

Tik Tok Ban: From Jacqueline Fernandez to Kriti Sanon; celebrities who ...

IPL 2019 Points Table: Updated team standings after KXIP vs RR match

Bharat Poster: Katrina Kaif is the 'madam' to Salman Khan's 'sir'

Mental Hai Kya poster: Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao are looking bo ...

Chris Hemsworth, Robert Downey Jr and other Avengers share this specia ...

Happy Birthday Chiyaan Vikram: Five times the actor blew us away with ...

Sanjay Dutt Passionate About Remaking 'Prasthanam' in Hindi, Says dire ...

It's Sadhvi Pragya vs Digvijaya Singh as BJP Picks Malegaon Blast Accu ...

PM Modi Warns Gujarat, Claims State Will Be Victimised If Congress is ...

Maruti Suzuki India to Continue Making Diesel Cars That Customers Can ...

IPL 2019: CSK vs SRH, Can CSK Continue Their Winning Momentum?

Sony is Cutting Down on Sexual Content in PlayStation Games

F-21 Will Give India 'Significant Edge' With Greater Standoff Capabili ...

Stuck in 'British India' for 129 Years, Why Polls Make No Sense to Res ...

NEET PG Counseling: Telangana to Begin Online Counseling for PG Medica ...

Lok Sabha Elections 2019 LIVE: BJP fields Pragya Singh Thakur to conte ...

Gujarat Lok Sabha Elections 2019: GST, demonetisation no longer issues ...

Tamil Nadu Elections 2019: Vellore DMK candidate hits out at Election ...

Lok Sabha elections: 97 seats go to polls tomorrow

Late art historian's work, 'Assassin's Creed' could help rebuild Notre ...

Asia relieved as China data point to recovery

Q4 Earnings: Here's why Morgan Stanley believes Indian companies will ...

Wipro Q4: With revenue outlook gloomy; what should you do with the sto ...

8 things to remember when you give power of attorney to a person

Women's representation in Lok Sabha polls: On election-eve, Tamil Nadu ...

Kalank movie review: Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan are charming in the mids ...

50 lakh people lost jobs since demonetisation in 2016, reveals latest ...

State of Working India Report 2019: Country's unemployment crisis is r ...

Indonesia votes in its biggest-ever election: 190 million to decide fa ...

Champions League: Tottenham must take advantage of Pep Guardiola’s d ...

From Baisakhi to Vishu, these traditional foods mark the advent of New ...

Angry young Indians: Nikhila Henry on documenting youth unrest, the ne ...

Samsung Galaxy A70 with triple camera setup launched in India, priced ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.