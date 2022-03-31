Simply Save | Unlock the versatility of SIPs
Lakshmi Iyer, CIO (Debt) & Head - Product, Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Company, sits down with Kayezad Adajania to talk about the role of SIPs in meeting an individual's investment goals, on Simply Save, Moneycontrol's very own personal finance podcast, presented by Kotak Mutual Fund.
March 31, 2022 / 02:06 PM IST
Lakshmi Iyer, CIO (Debt) & Head - Product, Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Company, sits down with Kayezad Adajania to talk about the role of SIPs in meeting an individual's investment goals, on Simply Save, Moneycontrol's very own personal finance podcast, presented by Kotak Mutual Fund.