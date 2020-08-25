Simply Save podcast | Understanding the role of passive mutual funds in a portfolio

Last month, passive funds got net inflows of close to Rs 14,000 crore. Actively-managed equity funds in fact saw a net outflow of Rs 2,500 crore. Why are investors interested in passive funds? And can we now build our entire portfolios using just passive funds and eliminate fund manager’s risk?

In this episode of Simply Save, Moneycontrol's Kayezad Adajania talks to Pratik Oswal, Head - Passive Funds at Motilal Oswal mutual fund and Koel Ghosh, Head-South Asia S&P Dow Jones Indices. They discuss how the presence of index funds, exchange-traded funds, and even smart-beta ETFs are making a difference in the Indian mutual funds industry.