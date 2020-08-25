172@29@17@140!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|mutual-funds|simply-save-podcast-understanding-the-role-of-passive-mutual-funds-in-a-portfolio-5754921.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Watch the Indian manufacturing diaspora on the global center stage and interact with industry stalwarts on 2nd and 3rd September. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMutual Funds
Last Updated : Aug 25, 2020 05:21 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Simply Save podcast | Understanding the role of passive mutual funds in a portfolio

how the presence of index funds, exchange-traded funds are making a difference in the Indian mutual funds industry

Moneycontrol News

Last month, passive funds got net inflows of close to Rs 14,000 crore. Actively-managed equity funds in fact saw a net outflow of Rs 2,500 crore. Why are investors interested in passive funds? And can we now build our entire portfolios using just passive funds and eliminate fund manager’s risk?

In this episode of Simply Save, Moneycontrol's Kayezad Adajania talks to Pratik Oswal, Head - Passive Funds at Motilal Oswal mutual fund and Koel Ghosh, Head-South Asia S&P Dow Jones Indices. They discuss how the presence of index funds, exchange-traded funds, and even smart-beta ETFs are making a difference in the Indian mutual funds industry.

Close
Tune in to the Simply Save podcast for more.
First Published on Aug 25, 2020 05:21 pm

tags #Mutual Funds #Passive Funds #Podcast #Simply Save #Simply Save podcast

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.