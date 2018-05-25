App
May 25, 2018 12:25 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Reliance Nippon Life AMC appoints Kinjal Desai as fund manager for overseas investments

Desai will replace Jahnvee Shah, who will now be the co-fund manager for Reliance Consumption Fund

Reliance Nippon Life Asset Management has appointed Kinjal Desai as fund manager for overseas investments, with immediate effect, the fund house said in an addendum.

Desai will replace Jahnvee Shah, who will now be the co-fund manager for Reliance Consumption Fund.

The fund house has also appointed Dhrumil Shah as co-fund manager for Reliance Capital Builder Fund IV - Series C and D, and Arun Sundaresan for Reliance Quant Fund.

tags #Business #MF News #Reliance Mutual Fund

