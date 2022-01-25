Personal Finance: Investors are better-off with passive funds over index huggers

A whole community of equity funds seems to have taken the road more travelled. Their bias towards super large-cap stocks has led them to acquire too many index stocks, especially those that do the heavy lifting for Nifty. These have lately emerged as "index huggers", funds that essentially serve as proxies for the mainline indices. For many unit holders, such equity funds are a part of their "core" strategy around which the rest of the portfolio revolves. Typically open-end and...