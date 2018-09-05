App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMutual Funds
Last Updated : Sep 05, 2018 05:22 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Money Wise With Smart Alex - Part 1: How Pratik lost his savings but got his life back

Watch the first show of our six-part series to become a smarter investor.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

We all know that one person who loves to invest in stock markets when the going is good, only to lose heavily when the market tanks.

What's worse, when the market is on fire, this "investor" thinks the money he is making is because of his own genius and not because most stocks tend to rise in a bull market.

In the first of our six-part animation series, Money Wise with Smart Alex, meet one such investor, Pratik, who undergoes a tough educational journey. He stumbles in the investing world, falling prey to the same greed-and-fear cycle that the average retail investor becomes a victim to, and emerges wiser.

How does Pratik do that? Watch on to find out.
First Published on Sep 5, 2018 04:10 pm

tags #Beginner’s Guide to investing #Investor guide #Money Wise With Smart Alex

most popular

Samsung foldable smartphone to be unveiled in November?

Samsung foldable smartphone to be unveiled in November?

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.