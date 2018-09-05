Money Wise With Smart Alex - Part 1: How Pratik lost his savings but got his life back

We all know that one person who loves to invest in stock markets when the going is good, only to lose heavily when the market tanks.

What's worse, when the market is on fire, this "investor" thinks the money he is making is because of his own genius and not because most stocks tend to rise in a bull market.

In the first of our six-part animation series, Money Wise with Smart Alex, meet one such investor, Pratik, who undergoes a tough educational journey. He stumbles in the investing world, falling prey to the same greed-and-fear cycle that the average retail investor becomes a victim to, and emerges wiser.

How does Pratik do that? Watch on to find out.