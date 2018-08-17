MidCap Funds Off 12% Record Highs | Should you take the plunge and invest

Equity markets have been touching all- time highs, but mid-caps continue to slide.

Over the last six months, midcap index has fallen 10%. Should investors invest in mid-cap funds now, is it a good time? Or do you see more pain in this segment? Find answers to all this and more in our special edition of Managing Money with Moneycontrol as our personal finance expert Manoj Nagpal analyses the whole midcap and smallcap space for us. We also get you insight into the right way of picking funds and top recommendations in both MidCaps and SmallCaps