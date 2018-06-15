Essel Mutual Fund to launch multi cap fund on June 18; offer to end July 2

Essel Mutual Fund will launch an open-ended equity scheme, investing across large, mid and small-cap stocks, on June 18.

According to information available on the fund house's website, the new fund offer of the scheme, Essel Multi Cap Fund, will remain open till July 2.

In terms of asset allocation, the scheme will deploy at least 65 percent of its assets in stocks, while the remaining will be deployed in bonds and money market securities.

It also has the provision to invest up to 10 percent of its corpus in real estate investment trusts (REITs) and infrastructure investment trusts (InvITs).

Other features:

Direct and regularGrowth and dividendRs 1,000 and in multiples of one rupee thereafterNifty 500 (Total Return Index)Viral Berawala