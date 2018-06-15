App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMutual Funds
Last Updated : Jun 15, 2018 02:52 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Essel Mutual Fund to launch multi cap fund on June 18; offer to end July 2

The scheme will invest at least 65 percent of its corpus in large, mid and small-cap stocks, while the rest will be invested in bonds and money market securities

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Essel Mutual Fund will launch an open-ended equity scheme, investing across large, mid and small-cap stocks, on June 18.

According to information available on the fund house's website, the new fund offer of the scheme, Essel Multi Cap Fund, will remain open till July 2.

In terms of asset allocation, the scheme will deploy at least 65 percent of its assets in stocks, while the remaining will be deployed in bonds and money market securities.

It also has the provision to invest up to  10 percent of its corpus in real estate investment trusts (REITs) and infrastructure investment trusts (InvITs).

Other features:

Plans: Direct and regular
Options: Growth and dividend
Minimum application: Rs 1,000 and in multiples of one rupee thereafter
Performance benchmark: Nifty 500 (Total Return Index)Fund Manager: Viral Berawala
First Published on Jun 15, 2018 02:52 pm

tags #Business #Essel Mutual Fund #MF News

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.