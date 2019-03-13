App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMutual Funds
Last Updated : Mar 13, 2019 01:53 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Ashok Leyland, Power Grid, Hind Zinc top sells: Tata MF

Tata Mutual Fund in the month of June 2013 sold HDFC Bank, HDFC, ICICI Bank and exited India Infoline and Indian Bank from banking & financial services space

Tata Mutual Fund has decreased its weightage in banking & financial services, oil & gas, information technology, engineering & capital goods and metals & mining space.

Ashok Leyland, Power Grid Corporation and Hindustan Zinc were the top sells, while Tata Motors (DVR), LIC Housing Finance and Jagran Prakashan were the top buys.

The study of the portfolio managed by Tata Mutual Fund for the month of June 2013 shows that, in the banking & financial services space, the fund sold HDFC Bank, HDFC, ICICI Bank and exited from India Infoline and Indian Bank. However, the fund bought LIC Housing Finance, Axis Bank and  Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services in the same space.

In the oil & gas sector, it sold ONGC, Reliance Industries and BPCL. (View - All Bulk Deals by Mutual Funds)

In the information technology pack, it sold Infosys, Oracle Financial Services, HCL Technologies and exited from Tata Elxsi and Persistent Systems.

In the engineering & capital goods space, the fund sold Larsen and Toubro, Thermax and Cummins India. (Check out - Which sectors are attracting Fund Managers?)

The fund sold Hindustan Zinc, Coal India and Tata Steel in the metals & mining segment.

Table of Stocks bought/ sold by Tata Mutual Funds...contd on Page 2

Note - The number of shares has been calculated based on the closing price of the stocks on the BSE/NSE as on the portfolio date for May-June 2013.

Company Name Shares bought Company Name Shares sold
Tata Motors (DVR) 2,072,317 Ashok Leyland 10,925,225
LIC Housing Finance 1,246,667 Power Grid Corporation 6,541,401
Jagran Prakashan 589,868 Hindustan Zinc 5,242,472
Mah & Mah Financial Services 515,303 Gujarat Pipavav Port 5,081,620
Dabur India 236,035 ONGC 4,455,576
Torrent Pharmaceuticals 216,883 Bharti Airtel 4,368,592
Axis Bank 145,516 India Infoline 4,000,326
Hero Motocorp 80,367 Mangalore Refinery 3,941,485
Bajaj Auto 16,743 NTPC 3,899,513
ING Vysya Bank 10,573 Polaris Financial  3,727,939
Bata India 879 HDFC Bank 3,491,965
Jaiprakash Associates 3,416,328
Sadbhav Engineering 3,284,196
Jaiprakash Power 3,274,059
GMDC 3,144,162
IDFC 3,038,069
Gujarat State Petronet 2,775,568
Petronet LNG Ltd 2,698,103
ITC 2,672,997
HDFC 2,510,943
Amara Raja Batteries 2,444,616
Cairn India 2,159,818
Navneet Publications 2,117,632
BPCL 1,848,462
ICICI Bank 1,744,956
Coal India 1,649,407
Tata Steel 1,560,572
Allahabad Bank 1,556,071
NCC 1,474,927
Simplex Infrastructures 1,418,837
Sun TV Network 1,384,347
Jyoti Structures 1,314,971
Reliance Industries 1,226,305
Thermax 1,195,511
Exide Industries 1,153,877
Idea Cellular 1,152,861
Cummins India 1,098,308
Tata Chemicals 1,094,795
Indraprastha Gas 1,082,761
Orient Paper and Industries 924,037
Indian Bank 922,000
NIIT Technologies 916,068
NMDC 900,529
Balkrishna Industries 845,803
Bharat Heavy Electricals 788,023
Larsen and Toubro 771,518
CRISIL 711,107
HPCL 708,744
Dish TV 707,035
Lupin 696,679
HCL Technologies 628,405
Neyveli Lignite Corporation 600,000
Wipro 587,046
Federal Bank 580,000
Gujarat State Fertilizers 571,632
Motilal Oswal Financial 570,034
Infosys 562,884
Yes Bank 552,341
Ratnamani Metals & Tubes 542,609
ALSTOM India 485,207
Birla Corporation 480,846
Cipla 462,484
Bharat Forge 445,029
Greaves Cotton 428,914
Sterlite Industries (India) 428,666
Rural Electrification Corpn. 411,161
Mahindra Holidays & Resorts 404,980
Persistent Systems 382,858
Oil India 362,437
Bank Of Baroda 360,192
Madras Cements 355,563
Zee Entertainment Enterprises 344,158
Ipca Laboratories 340,501
Mahindra Lifespace Developers 316,650
Tata Motors 310,082
GAIL India 303,851
Talwalkars Better value Fitness 300,176
Grasim Industries 295,325
eClerx Services 292,821
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries 287,924
Karur Vysya Bank 287,613
Bajaj Finance 278,291
Nava Bharat Ventures 268,804
Tata Consultancy Services 231,117
Mahindra and Mahindra 224,441
Oracle Financial Services 209,486
Supreme Infrastructure India 204,964
Titan Industries 204,610
Tata Elxsi 200,000
Agro Tech Foods 196,119
Shriram Transport Finance 184,683
Multi Commodity Exchange  175,668
Shree Cements 175,251
Hindustan Unilever 173,302
Cadila Healthcare 169,554
Hinduja Global Solutions 162,265
Jet Airways 160,831
Glenmark Pharma 152,831
Divis Laboratories 137,205
PVR 136,490
Aditya Birla Nuvo 131,684
Motherson Sumi Systems 122,266
Infotech Enterprises 97,865
WABCO India 95,648
ACC 80,288
Colgate Palmolive (India) 74,812
Jammu and Kashmir Bank 73,299
State Bank of India 66,405
Maruti Suzuki India 61,472
FAG Bearings India 56,990
Clariant Chemicals India 46,439
Bajaj Holdings & Investment 36,072
GlaxoSmithKline Pharma 32,547
CMC 31,226
Kirloskar Pneumatic Company 29,684
Nestle India 24,276
Procter and Gamble Hygiene 23,715
Kansai Nerolac Paints 20,167
Sanofi India 13,857
United Spirits 12,873
Page Industries 12,040
Tata Power Company 10,226
Hindalco Industries 8,447
Dr Reddys Laboratories 7,234
Bosch 5,173
Jindal Steel & Power 2,606
Ambuja Cements 2,372
IndusInd Bank 1,308
Sesa Goa 1,162
Kotak Mahindra Bank 1,145
DLF 1,115
Ranbaxy Laboratories 492
Reliance Infrastructure 423
Punjab National Bank 421
UltraTech Cement 313
Asian Paints 140


First Published on Jul 15, 2013 10:36 am

tags #Ashok Leyland #Hindustan Zinc #Jagran Prakashan #LIC Housing Finance #MF Analysis #Power Grid Corporation #Tata Motors (DVR) #TataÃ‚Â mutual fund

