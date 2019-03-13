Ashok Leyland, Power Grid, Hind Zinc top sells: Tata MF

Tata Mutual Fund in the month of June 2013 sold HDFC Bank, HDFC, ICICI Bank and exited India Infoline and Indian Bank from banking & financial services space
Tata Mutual Fund has decreased its weightage in banking & financial services, oil & gas, information technology, engineering & capital goods and metals & mining space.
Ashok Leyland, Power Grid Corporation and Hindustan Zinc were the top sells, while Tata Motors (DVR), LIC Housing Finance and Jagran Prakashan were the top buys.
The study of the portfolio managed by Tata Mutual Fund for the month of June 2013 shows that, in the banking & financial services space, the fund sold HDFC Bank, HDFC, ICICI Bank and exited from India Infoline and Indian Bank. However, the fund bought LIC Housing Finance, Axis Bank and Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services in the same space.
In the oil & gas sector, it sold ONGC, Reliance Industries and BPCL. (View - All Bulk Deals by Mutual Funds)
In the information technology pack, it sold Infosys, Oracle Financial Services, HCL Technologies and exited from Tata Elxsi and Persistent Systems.
In the engineering & capital goods space, the fund sold Larsen and Toubro, Thermax and Cummins India. (Check out - Which sectors are attracting Fund Managers?)
The fund sold Hindustan Zinc, Coal India and Tata Steel in the metals & mining segment.
Note - The number of shares has been calculated based on the closing price of the stocks on the BSE/NSE as on the portfolio date for May-June 2013.
|Company Name
|Shares bought
|Company Name
|Shares sold
|Tata Motors (DVR)
|2,072,317
|Ashok Leyland
|10,925,225
|LIC Housing Finance
|1,246,667
|Power Grid Corporation
|6,541,401
|Jagran Prakashan
|589,868
|Hindustan Zinc
|5,242,472
|Mah & Mah Financial Services
|515,303
|Gujarat Pipavav Port
|5,081,620
|Dabur India
|236,035
|ONGC
|4,455,576
|Torrent Pharmaceuticals
|216,883
|Bharti Airtel
|4,368,592
|Axis Bank
|145,516
|India Infoline
|4,000,326
|Hero Motocorp
|80,367
|Mangalore Refinery
|3,941,485
|Bajaj Auto
|16,743
|NTPC
|3,899,513
|ING Vysya Bank
|10,573
|Polaris Financial
|3,727,939
|Bata India
|879
|HDFC Bank
|3,491,965
|Jaiprakash Associates
|3,416,328
|Sadbhav Engineering
|3,284,196
|Jaiprakash Power
|3,274,059
|GMDC
|3,144,162
|IDFC
|3,038,069
|Gujarat State Petronet
|2,775,568
|Petronet LNG Ltd
|2,698,103
|ITC
|2,672,997
|HDFC
|2,510,943
|Amara Raja Batteries
|2,444,616
|Cairn India
|2,159,818
|Navneet Publications
|2,117,632
|BPCL
|1,848,462
|ICICI Bank
|1,744,956
|Coal India
|1,649,407
|Tata Steel
|1,560,572
|Allahabad Bank
|1,556,071
|NCC
|1,474,927
|Simplex Infrastructures
|1,418,837
|Sun TV Network
|1,384,347
|Jyoti Structures
|1,314,971
|Reliance Industries
|1,226,305
|Thermax
|1,195,511
|Exide Industries
|1,153,877
|Idea Cellular
|1,152,861
|Cummins India
|1,098,308
|Tata Chemicals
|1,094,795
|Indraprastha Gas
|1,082,761
|Orient Paper and Industries
|924,037
|Indian Bank
|922,000
|NIIT Technologies
|916,068
|NMDC
|900,529
|Balkrishna Industries
|845,803
|Bharat Heavy Electricals
|788,023
|Larsen and Toubro
|771,518
|CRISIL
|711,107
|HPCL
|708,744
|Dish TV
|707,035
|Lupin
|696,679
|HCL Technologies
|628,405
|Neyveli Lignite Corporation
|600,000
|Wipro
|587,046
|Federal Bank
|580,000
|Gujarat State Fertilizers
|571,632
|Motilal Oswal Financial
|570,034
|Infosys
|562,884
|Yes Bank
|552,341
|Ratnamani Metals & Tubes
|542,609
|ALSTOM India
|485,207
|Birla Corporation
|480,846
|Cipla
|462,484
|Bharat Forge
|445,029
|Greaves Cotton
|428,914
|Sterlite Industries (India)
|428,666
|Rural Electrification Corpn.
|411,161
|Mahindra Holidays & Resorts
|404,980
|Persistent Systems
|382,858
|Oil India
|362,437
|Bank Of Baroda
|360,192
|Madras Cements
|355,563
|Zee Entertainment Enterprises
|344,158
|Ipca Laboratories
|340,501
|Mahindra Lifespace Developers
|316,650
|Tata Motors
|310,082
|GAIL India
|303,851
|Talwalkars Better value Fitness
|300,176
|Grasim Industries
|295,325
|eClerx Services
|292,821
|Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
|287,924
|Karur Vysya Bank
|287,613
|Bajaj Finance
|278,291
|Nava Bharat Ventures
|268,804
|Tata Consultancy Services
|231,117
|Mahindra and Mahindra
|224,441
|Oracle Financial Services
|209,486
|Supreme Infrastructure India
|204,964
|Titan Industries
|204,610
|Tata Elxsi
|200,000
|Agro Tech Foods
|196,119
|Shriram Transport Finance
|184,683
|Multi Commodity Exchange
|175,668
|Shree Cements
|175,251
|Hindustan Unilever
|173,302
|Cadila Healthcare
|169,554
|Hinduja Global Solutions
|162,265
|Jet Airways
|160,831
|Glenmark Pharma
|152,831
|Divis Laboratories
|137,205
|PVR
|136,490
|Aditya Birla Nuvo
|131,684
|Motherson Sumi Systems
|122,266
|Infotech Enterprises
|97,865
|WABCO India
|95,648
|ACC
|80,288
|Colgate Palmolive (India)
|74,812
|Jammu and Kashmir Bank
|73,299
|State Bank of India
|66,405
|Maruti Suzuki India
|61,472
|FAG Bearings India
|56,990
|Clariant Chemicals India
|46,439
|Bajaj Holdings & Investment
|36,072
|GlaxoSmithKline Pharma
|32,547
|CMC
|31,226
|Kirloskar Pneumatic Company
|29,684
|Nestle India
|24,276
|Procter and Gamble Hygiene
|23,715
|Kansai Nerolac Paints
|20,167
|Sanofi India
|13,857
|United Spirits
|12,873
|Page Industries
|12,040
|Tata Power Company
|10,226
|Hindalco Industries
|8,447
|Dr Reddys Laboratories
|7,234
|Bosch
|5,173
|Jindal Steel & Power
|2,606
|Ambuja Cements
|2,372
|IndusInd Bank
|1,308
|Sesa Goa
|1,162
|Kotak Mahindra Bank
|1,145
|DLF
|1,115
|Ranbaxy Laboratories
|492
|Reliance Infrastructure
|423
|Punjab National Bank
|421
|UltraTech Cement
|313
|Asian Paints
|140