Ashok Leyland, Power Grid, Hind Zinc top sells: Tata MF

Tata Mutual Fund has decreased its weightage in banking & financial services, oil & gas, information technology, engineering & capital goods and metals & mining space.

Ashok Leyland, Power Grid Corporation and Hindustan Zinc were the top sells, while Tata Motors (DVR), LIC Housing Finance and Jagran Prakashan were the top buys.

The study of the portfolio managed by Tata Mutual Fund for the month of June 2013 shows that, in the banking & financial services space, the fund sold HDFC Bank, HDFC, ICICI Bank and exited from India Infoline and Indian Bank. However, the fund bought LIC Housing Finance, Axis Bank and Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services in the same space.

In the oil & gas sector, it sold ONGC, Reliance Industries and BPCL.

In the information technology pack, it sold Infosys, Oracle Financial Services, HCL Technologies and exited from Tata Elxsi and Persistent Systems.

In the engineering & capital goods space, the fund sold Larsen and Toubro, Thermax and Cummins India.

The fund sold Hindustan Zinc, Coal India and Tata Steel in the metals & mining segment.

