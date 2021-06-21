MARKET NEWS

Muthoot Fincorp acquires 54% stake in Paymatrix

Muthoot Pappachan Group chairman Thomas John Muthoot told that they now hold majority in Paymatrix, having given full exit to many of the existing investors.

PTI
June 21, 2021 / 10:54 PM IST
Muthoot Fincorp

Gold loan company Muthoot Fincorp has picked up 54 per cent stake in Hyderabad-based fintech startup Paymatrix by buying out existing investors as part of its added focus on digital payments segment.

"We now hold majority in Paymatrix, having given full exit to many of the existing investors. We've acquired 54 per cent equity shareholding in the startup through a combination of primary and secondary investments," Muthoot Pappachan Group chairman Thomas John Muthoot told.
PTI
