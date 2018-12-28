Moneycontrol Ultimate Business Quiz #57: Test your knowledge

Q5. The origin of this phrase dates back to ancient times when only someone who was very sure of a positive outcome would bet their shirt on whether or not something would succeed. To make this kind of a wager was very serious. The unfortunate man who lost was subject to cold, rain and sun. Another possible explanation is that the phrase draws its origins from William Shakespeare's play The Merchant of Venice, in which the antagonist Shylock stipulates that the protagonist Antonio must promise a pound of his own flesh as collateral, to be exacted by Shylock in the event that Antonio's friend Bassanio defaults on the loan to which Antonio is guarantor. Which oft used business phrase especially amongst investors also sometimes attributed to Warren Buffet? (Image: Reuters)