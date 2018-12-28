Moneycontrol Ultimate Business Quiz #57: Test your knowledge

Take a shot at the Moneycontrol Ultimate Business Quiz. Check how many you get right. Avinash Mudaliar @moneycontrolcom Anubhav Chatterjee 1/40 Q1. This individual, who was also ranked 21st on the Forbes list of The World’s Most Powerful People in 2016, is unbelievably a big fan of Bajirao Mastani. He has gone on to show his admiration for the film by sharing a link of Deepika’s Deewani Mastani song on Twitter. That’s not all. He even accompanied his post with a GIF of Ranveer from Malhari and attached two yellow hearts alongside the film’s name. Who is he? (Image: Reuters) 2/40 Answer: Elon Musk (Image: Reuters) 3/40 Q2. This company in the nineties was founded in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Its service is one of the best search engines available on the internet. Lean on management, most of the company's employees are content experts, librarians, editors and engineers. After two rounds of venture capital, it was ready for explosive growth. The company is named after a clipper ship which held the speed record for the San Francisco to Boston voyage for nearly 150 years. Now, the company provides custom, hosted, turnkey solutions for its clients using the software as a service (SaaS) delivery model. It markets its strategic research portals under the trade name SinglePoint. Name the company which might remind you of an Aurora? (Image: Reuters) 4/40 Answer: Northern Light Company (Now, Northern Light Group) (Representative image: Reuters) 5/40 Q3. Named after this person, in February 28, 1992, it went public on the New York Stock Exchange. It was becoming dominant in the golf equipment industry with their oversized metal woods named after the World War I cannon, the Big Bertha. The club was designed to result in straighter shots when the ball was hit off center. In the 1999 Oldsmobile Classic, the number of competitors playing with its Fairway Woods was 75.3% vs 11.4% for the next competitor. What is the name of the brand? (Image: Reuters) 6/40 Answer: Callaway Golf – Ely Callaway Jr 7/40 Q4. On May 5, 1979 they opened their first enterprise in a converted gas station in Burlington, Vermont. Their investment of $12,000 and a lot of hard work led to a company which is a megalith. Name the brand. 8/40 Answer: Ben and Jerry’s - On May 5, 1978, Jerry Greenfield and Ben Cohen opened the first Ben & Jerry's ice cream shop in a converted gas station in Burlington, Vermont. (Image: Reuters) 9/40 Q5. The origin of this phrase dates back to ancient times when only someone who was very sure of a positive outcome would bet their shirt on whether or not something would succeed. To make this kind of a wager was very serious. The unfortunate man who lost was subject to cold, rain and sun. Another possible explanation is that the phrase draws its origins from William Shakespeare's play The Merchant of Venice, in which the antagonist Shylock stipulates that the protagonist Antonio must promise a pound of his own flesh as collateral, to be exacted by Shylock in the event that Antonio's friend Bassanio defaults on the loan to which Antonio is guarantor. Which oft used business phrase especially amongst investors also sometimes attributed to Warren Buffet? (Image: Reuters) 10/40 Answer: Skin in the game 11/40 Q6. This company was incorporated on January 3, 1977 with a starting capital of $1,300 raised by the founders, of whom one sold his VW bus and the other sold his HP scientific calculator to raise the money. In January of 1984, this company’s famous "1984" ad introducing its product aired on Super Bowl Sunday. Since the company has sold more than 31 million of this product and is a giant among its kind. Name the company and its founders. (Image: Reuters) 12/40 Answer: Apple Computer, founded by Steve Jobs and Steve Wozniak. (Image: Reuters) 13/40 Q7. On May 20, 1873, this individual and Jacob Davis, a Nevada tailor, received a patent on Davis' design of a product they had created. Davis didn't have the money to apply for the patent, so this individual paid for the paperwork. The company was hence named after him and became one of the biggest companies of its kind in the world. What is the name the company? (Image: Reuters) 14/40 Answer: Levi Strauss. Levi Strauss and Jacob Davis, a Nevada tailor, received a patent on Davis' design of copper riveted denim jeans with stress relief at the picket corners and base of the button fly. Davis didn't have the money to apply for the patent, so Levi Strauss paid for the paperwork. In 1998, Levis used enough miles of denim to circle the globe 52 times. (Image: Reuters) 15/40 Q8. Which company was requested by Dow Jones to open the market for its first session in 1996, also the 100th year anniversary of the Dow Jones Index? (Image: Reuters) 16/40 Answer: GE, because General Electric was the only surviving company from the original Dow Jones index. (Image: Reuters) 17/40 Q9. Which company originally planned to cover everything from Electricity to Energy? (Image: Reuters) 18/40 Answer: Videocon – That is the reason why Videocon is shown with 2 ‘E’s facing opposite directions. (Image: Reuters) 19/40 Q10. Which brand gets its name from a Biblical Hero who had his strength in his long hair? (Image: Reuters) 20/40 Answer: Samsonite. (Image: Reuters) 21/40 Q11. Name of which Indian brand of telephone instrument is derived from the name of its founder? (Image: Reuters) 22/40 Answer: ORPAT (From OR Patel) 23/40 Q12. If a URL had an extension .nt, which country or place would it refer to? (Image: Reuters) 24/40 Answer: Neutral Zone. (Image: Reuters) 25/40 Q13. Charles Simoyni and others when at Xerox PARC created certain software, which heralded the WYSIWYG concept. It was called Bravo. What did this evolve into? (Image: Reuters) 26/40 Answer: MS Word. (Image: Reuters) 27/40 Q14. It was founded by a group of philanthropists in Udupi in Dakshina Kannada District. The bank was nationalized in 1980 and has 617 branches and 42 extension-counters over 17 states and two union territories. Which bank are we talking about? 28/40 Answer: Corporation Bank (Image: Corporation Bank website) 29/40 Q15. Hans Wilsdorf dreamed up the word while riding a London bus. It was name that was easily pronounced in different languages and was also short enough to fit on the object. It was initially promoted by dropping the product into aquariums to prove its robustness. The product is________? (Image: Reuters) 30/40 Answer: Rolex Watches. (Image: Reuters) 31/40 Q16. “Virgins”, “Recycled Virgins” and “Semi Virgins” are classifications for what? 32/40 Answer: Tyres. Wine with bubbles manufactured in Champagne, France is called Champagne. What is the same product called if manufactured elsewhere? (Image: Reuters) 34/40 Answer: Sparkling Wine. (Image: Reuters) 35/40 Q18. From which company did Raymond acquire the ready-made garment brand 'Color Plus'? 36/40 Answer: Ambattur Clothing Company. 37/40 Q19. "Mine's bigger than yours" was painted on the fuselage of the new stretch Airbus A340-600. Name the airlines that owns this jetliner. (Image: Reuters) 38/40 Answer: Virgin Atlantic Airlines. The jetliner is the world's longest jetliner and is sixteen feet longer than a Boeing 747. (Image: Reuters) 39/40 Q20. What was introduced by a New Castle pharmacist in the year 1880 to answer the demand of the seamen visiting the port? (Image: Reuters) 40/40 A: Eno (Image: GlaxoSmithKline India website)