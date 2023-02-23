Here is a collection of the most important stories this evening:

Arvind Subramanian resigns as MD & CEO of Mahindra Lifespace

Mahindra Lifespace Developers, the real-estate arm of Mahindra Group, on February 23 announced the resignation of its managing director and chief executive officer Arvind Subramanian. More here.

CoinDCX's Vivek Gupta elevated as CTO, to head 190-member team

CoinDCX on February 23 announced that it has elevated Vivek Gupta to the role of chief technology officer (CTO). Gupta, formerly the EVP and head of engineering for the crypto firm, will be focused on building new capabilities in his new role, coming amidst the company’s ongoing restructuring of business units. More here.

Congress leader Pawan Khera granted interim bail by Supreme Court

On February 23, the Supreme Court granted interim bail to Pawan Khera, who is a spokesperson for the Indian National Congress. The bail will remain in effect until February 28, and Khera will be released on bail after appearing before the appropriate magistrate. More here.

As head of G20, India has a crucial role to play: Ukraine envoy to New Delhi

The Ukraine government has asked India for humanitarian and technical assistance, given the old ties between the two countries and their peoples. More here.

Janet Yellen to push Ukraine’s case at G20 meet in India, says Russia’s war a failure

The US Treasury Secretary's comments come on the eve of the first anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which Yellen said was immoral and unjust. More here.

Zee Entertainment files appeal in NCLAT seeking relief from insolvency proceedings; stock recovers

Zee Entertainment Enterprises filed an appeal in the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) seeking relief after the Mumbai bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) allowed the initiation of insolvency proceedings against the media company. This appeal comes a day after the NCLT ruling. More here.

Challenges galore as new DCGI takes charge

Rajeev Singh Raghuvanshi takes over as DCGI at a time when India's pharma industry is facing a major credibility issue worldwide due to allegations of supplying substandard products. More here.