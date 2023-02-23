Congress leader Pawan Khera granted interim bail by Supreme Court

Congress leader Pawan Khera (File image: Twitter/Pawan-Khera)

On February 23, the Supreme Court granted interim bail to Pawan Khera, who is a spokesperson for the Indian National Congress. The bail will remain in effect until February 28, and Khera will be released on bail after appearing before the appropriate magistrate.

Khera had been the subject of FIRs (First Information Reports) filed by the Uttar Pradesh and Assam Police for making unparliamentary statements about Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a press conference.

In addition, the Supreme Court has requested a response from the Uttar Pradesh and Assam Police regarding whether the multiple FIRs filed against Khera can be consolidated and investigated together in a single location.

Khera promptly approached the Supreme Court after being arrested by the Assam Police at Delhi airport.

Khera was arrested by the Assam Police at the airport here after being deplaned from a Delhi-Raipur flight in connection with his alleged remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Khera was on his way to Raipur for the Congress plenary session when he was arrested by the Assam Police.

"He was detained by the Delhi Police on a request by Assam Police. We were just extending support to them. The arrest has been made by them," a senior Delhi Police officer said.

"A request was received from Assam Police for assistance in the arrest of accused Sri Pawan Khera in case FIR No. 19/2023, PS Dima Hasao, District Haflong, Assam. Based upon the same, requisite local assistance was provided and upon the requisition of Assam Police, accused Shri Pawan Khera was detained from Terminal 1 of IGI Airport and has been subsequently arrested by the IO concerned of Assam Police. Necessary legal action shall follow," the Delhi Police said in an official statement.

A case has been registered at Haflong police station in Assam against Khera under various sections of the IPC, including 153 B (imputations, assertions prejudicial to national interest), 500 (punishment for defamation) and 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), for his alleged remarks against the prime minister.