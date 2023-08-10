Zee Entertainment: Weak performance, ad spend recovery delayed

Zee Entertainment's Q1FY24 performance turned out to be weaker than expected on tepid linear TV ad spend, lower Zee5 revenue and bigger losses.

Highlights 6.1% revenue decline EBITDA margin at 7.8%, aided by a 13.5% fall in operation costs Ad spend was muted in Q1, gradual recovery expected ZEE5 revenue falls 11.9%, sequentially Valuation at 24.6x FY25e PE Zee Entertainment's (ZEEL; CMP: Rs 242.25; Market Capitalisation: Rs 23,271 crore ) Q1FY24 performance turned out to be weaker than expected on tepid linear TV ad spend, lower Zee5 revenue and bigger losses. Revenue shrank 6.1 percent sequentially, following a 6.4 percent fall in advertisement revenue and a 51.8 percent fall in...