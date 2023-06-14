Will the management change add more horsepower to BSE stock?

Highlights New CEO takes measures to revive volume NSE hit back to thwart competition Trading volumes in cash equity segments declined in FY23 BSE’s earnings in FY23 muted, NSE’s profit soared BSE’s new businesses gaining traction, Star MF has scaled up well Resilient business model, cash rich balance sheet Valuation full, expensive compared to NSE Leadership changes are opportunities to bring about significant organisational changes. More so when the change takes place at the very top. When an organisation gets a new leader from the outside, there’s...