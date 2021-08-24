MARKET NEWS

English
Will IIFL Wealth stock mirror the smooth shift in business model?

While the market opportunity is huge and likely to grow in sync with India’s economic growth and rising income/wealth levels in the economy, there are more reasons to consider IIFL Wealth

Neha Dave
August 24, 2021 / 04:20 PM IST
Will IIFL Wealth stock mirror the smooth shift in business model?

PRO Only Highlights
 Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
 Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
 Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

The business of managing wealth is looking up, thanks to the buoyancy in equities and the large but under-penetrated market. India, after all, is one of the fastest growing wealth market globally both in terms of the number of ultra-high net worth individuals (UHNI) and the wealth levels. The wealth space is mostly dominated by private banks, but the contribution of wealth business to these banks’ total profits remains minuscule. For instance, Kotak Mahindra Bank is the largest wealth manager...

