Will Aavas Financiers reverse the recent underperformance?

Aavas Financiers (CMP: Rs 2,514; M Cap: Rs 19,849 crore), a mid-cap affordable housing finance company, has significantly underperformed the broader benchmark in the past one year. While the Nifty has delivered 19 percent returns in the past one year, Aavas’s stock is up just by 4 percent in the same period. Now, this is baffling, considering that Aavas has an impeccable track record of profitable growth in recent years. Sure, the resilient performance is reflected in the company’s rich...