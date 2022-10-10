Why S&P 500 is likely to see more lows even as Fed pivot hope rises

"Just when you thought it was safe to go back in the water” was the greatest tagline from Steven Spielberg’s 1978 film Jaws. But this is exactly how investors felt when the S&P 500 stumbled following the September non-farm payroll report after a bullish start in October. The labour data showed that the rise in job growth was more than predicted, while the unemployment rate unexpectedly declined and the labor force participation rate surprisingly dipped. The jobs report dimmed the expectation...