Why S&P 500 is likely to see more lows even as Fed pivot hope rises

"Just when you thought it was safe to go back in the water” was the greatest tagline from Steven Spielberg’s 1978 film Jaws. But this is exactly how investors felt when the S&P 500 stumbled following the September non-farm payroll report after a bullish start in October. The labour data showed that the rise in job growth was more than predicted, while the unemployment rate unexpectedly declined and the labor force participation rate surprisingly dipped. The jobs report dimmed the expectation...
Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Credit Suisse should act fast to restore trust and calm fears
Oct 7, 2022 / 04:11 PM IST
In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: MNCs can learn from HUL's performance, engineering curriculum needs a fix, the progress in PLI scheme has been uneven and moreRead Now
To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO
Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience
Already a member? Sign in
Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to
Ad free experience
Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode
Sharpest Opinions
Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts
+
Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist
Actionable Insights
Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls
Virtual Events
Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies
Newsletters
Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.
Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers