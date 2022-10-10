English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    Live: World Mental Health Day: Tips to deal with anxiety
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research

    Why S&P 500 is likely to see more lows even as Fed pivot hope rises

    In these uncertain times, the strategy should be to focus on quality, value aspects and names that reward shareholders through dividends

    Neha Dave
    October 10, 2022 / 01:53 PM IST
    Why S&P 500 is likely to see more lows even as Fed pivot hope rises

    "Just when you thought it was safe to go back in the water” was the greatest tagline from Steven Spielberg’s 1978 film Jaws. But this is exactly how investors felt when the S&P 500 stumbled following the September non-farm payroll report after a bullish start in October. The labour data showed that the rise in job growth was more than predicted, while the unemployment rate unexpectedly declined and the labor force participation rate surprisingly dipped. The jobs report dimmed the expectation...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Credit Suisse should act fast to restore trust and calm fears

      Oct 7, 2022 / 04:11 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: MNCs can learn from HUL's performance, engineering curriculum needs a fix, the progress in PLI scheme has been uneven and more

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers