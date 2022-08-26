English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Webinar alert | Opening Bell Masterclass by Shubham Agarwal at just 499 INR for PRO !
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research

    Why should investors bet on DCB Bank?

    Asset quality stress seems to have peaked; operating efficiency set to improve

    Neha Dave
    August 26, 2022 / 12:03 PM IST
    Why should investors bet on DCB Bank?

    Banking stocks have significantly outperformed the broader market in the current calendar year (CY22). The Bank Nifty is up 10 percent year-to-date (YTD) while the NIFTY has remained almost flat in the same period. The rally in the banking stocks has been fuelled by strong earnings performances. Most private banks have beaten Street expectations in term of profits in the quarter gone by (Q1 FY23). Their earnings have been enhanced by a healthy pickup in loan growth, better asset...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Fed officials show markets the mirror

      Aug 19, 2022 / 05:15 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Axis Bank’s key pivot, climate action gets a reality check, Voltas goes for a trade-off, a trading formula for steady returns and more

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers