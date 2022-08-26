Why should investors bet on DCB Bank?

Banking stocks have significantly outperformed the broader market in the current calendar year (CY22). The Bank Nifty is up 10 percent year-to-date (YTD) while the NIFTY has remained almost flat in the same period. The rally in the banking stocks has been fuelled by strong earnings performances. Most private banks have beaten Street expectations in term of profits in the quarter gone by (Q1 FY23). Their earnings have been enhanced by a healthy pickup in loan growth, better asset...