Why should investors avoid City Union Bank even if banking stocks are on a roll?

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights Business momentum has gained strength in the current fiscal Asset quality pressures have abated Improvement in return ratios in H1 FY23 Divergences found by RBI in reported FY22 numbers Decision on current CEO’s term is due in April 2023 Valuation is at premium to many old private sector banks City Union Bank (CMP: Rs 178; Mcap: Rs 13,140 crore) has outperformed the bank index in 2022. While the Nifty bank index is up 21 percent year-to-date (YTD), CUB has delivered a 32 percent return in...