What could be the implications of RBI’s monetary policy on banks?

Overall, RBI’s policy implies that rates are likely to stay high for longer

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights RBI keeps repo rate unchanged at 6.5 percent Maintains GDP forecast but ups inflation projection RBI steps implies rates are going to rule high Incremental CRR to have minimal impact on banks' profits Funding cost for banks to stay elevated Banks’ net interest margin to be under pressure Banks will have to focus on operating costs/expenses to drive profitability The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in its third bi-monthly monetary policy kept the repo rate unchanged at 6.5% on Thursday, retained FY24 GDP forecast at 6.5%...