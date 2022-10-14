Weekly Tactical: The business prospects of this infra player look sunny

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights HIL is facing multiple near-term headwinds Domestic business on a firm footing The stock has collapsed 30 percent in the last six weeks For this week’s tactical pick, we are suggesting building materials company Hyderabad Industries Ltd (HIL; CMP: Rs 2,59.5; Nifty Level: 17,014). The company is a leader in the domestic roofing sheets market, but faces heightened operational risk in Europe amidst a challenging macro backdrop. While the company is facing multiple near-term headwinds, they mostly appear to have been discounted as HIL’s stock...