Weekly Tactical Pick | Mahindra Logistics

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Our tactical call for this week is Mahindra Logistics (MLL, CMP: Rs 458, Nifty: 17,223), an integrated third-party logistics (3PL) service provider. The company is part of the Mahindra Group and offers supply-chain management and enterprise mobility solutions. Solid performance thus far MLL’s performance in 9M FY22 has been quite strong with healthy contribution from all business verticals. The revenue growth over the Apr-Dec ’21 period stood over 30 percent and the EBITDA rose over 60 percent year on year (YoY) on...