Weekly Tactical Pick- HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank’s stock (CMP: Rs 1,368; Nifty: 16,170) has fallen around 17 percent from the high price hit in the first week of April after the announcement of its merger with HDFC. While the stock’s tepid performance since April can be attributed to the uncertainty posed by the impending merger, the fact is HDFC Bank’s stock performance had been lacklustre for quite some time, even before the merger announcement. HDFC Bank has significantly underperformed the broader benchmark Nifty and...