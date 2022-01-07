MARKET NEWS

Weekly Tactical Pick – CSB Bank

Investors can expect a bigger scale of operations and improved profitability in the medium term

Moneycontrol Research
January 07, 2022 / 10:22 AM IST
Weekly Tactical Pick – CSB Bank

This week’s tactical pick is CSB Bank (CMP: Rs 253, Market Cap: Rs 4,394 crore), a modest sized private-sector lender that got listed in December 2019. CSB’s stock has corrected by over 15 percent in the past three months as the growth plan in some segments (retail) got pushed back and the bank saw an increase in the gross non-performing assets (GNPA), especially in the gold loan portfolio due to the pandemic. All eyes on non-gold portfolio After facing multiple challenges —...

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers